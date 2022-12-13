Rudo Amor releases pop song, gets American music distributor

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL songstress Rudo Amor has struck gold after discovering a music distribution platform, American company ONErpm and this has coincided with the release of her new pop song with Lord Skeelz titled, “Hero”.

ONErpm is a full-service data-driven music business solutions provider. The company does not charge an artiste to register and distribute their content, but only earns a percentage of the revenue generated by plays, views and downloads of the content.

America is one of the greatest distributors of music in the world and Rudo Amor is chaffed at the prospect of working closely with the American company as artistes thrive on visibility and having a traceable digital footprint.

“I’m happy to have discovered ONErpm. The streaming platform is a great free tool for artistes that allows them to distribute their audio and visuals to streaming sites. One can pitch their music to streaming sites like Spotify for playlists. It’s a great initiative which I think a lot of artistes can tap into,” she said.

The “How Can I” singer also considers herself a humble thespian and her role as Azania, Zenzubani’s sister in Veza: The Unfolding was challenging.

“I’ve been a musician for quite a while now. I’ve done musicals since high school and after I left school, I always wanted to act in a movie or series. So, I took a bold step last year and reached out to one of my friends Calvin Madula to give me any links to roles. He connected me with Dumie Manyathela, the director of ‘Veza: The Unfolding’ who took a risk and gave me a challenging role.

“I’m happy to say, despite my nervousness and lack of experience in the movie industry, that I did well in my role as Azania,” said Rudo Amor.

Unlike any other actress who just looks out for a role, Rudo Amor has a specific taste.

“After this project, I’ve been offered other roles, but I’m looking for roles that are in line with my values and beliefs because, at the end of the day, I believe I have a message to share, one of honesty, being a voice to those without a voice and message of God’s love. So, I hope for great projects in 2023.” – @eMKlass_49