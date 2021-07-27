Rugby Africa media awards deadline extended to Saturday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RUGBY Africa has confirmed that the deadline for entries for the Media and Photography Awards have been extended to Saturday.

The deadline had initially been July 17, but the continental rugby mother body decided to extend.

“With the deadline for entries being extended to July 31, 2021, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to submit your application. Results will be announced in the first week of September, 2021,” Rugby Africa said.

The media awards will see two exceptional creatives recognised for their contributions in the promotion and progression of the game and will stand a chance to walk away with US$1 500 each.

This year, the jury panel, assembled by APO Group who have been the Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017, is chaired by World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, and brings together luminaries from the world of business and sport.

South African 2019 Rugby World Cup winners of 2019 Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira is part of the jury.

Zimbabwe sevens rugby team manager Keegan Cooke has also been chosen as one of the adjudicators for the awards. – @innocentskizoe