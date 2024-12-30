Rugby legend Siya Kolisi lands in Victoria Falls

Siya Kolisi conducting a coaching session for kids at Chamabondo Primary School in Victoria Falls city (pic courtesy of Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

SOUTH African rugby world cup winning captain Siya Kolisi arrived in Victoria Falls yesterday at the invitation of Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe (TRTZ) and has already held a coaching session for young rugby enthusiast.

The session was held today at Chamabondo Primary School in the resort city.

“Rugby legend Siya Kolisi brought the magic to Vic Falls with Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe. Barefoot and full of heart, he shared stories of grit, dreams, and played tag rugby with the incredible kids of Vic Falls. A day they’ll never forget,” wrote TRTZ on their Facebook page.

Kolisi made history by becoming the first black captain of the South African rugby team, redefining leadership and representation in the country.

He is just the second-ever captain to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups after leading the Springboks to glory in 2019 and 2023.

According to Roc nation, Kolisi’s influence on and off the pitch has established him a genuine global icon. In 2024, he was named amongst Time Magazine’s Most Influential People.