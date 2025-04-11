Rugby Thunder Set to Rock Hartsfield

Brandon Moyo,Zimpapers Sports Hub

HARTSFIELD Rugby Grounds will erupt with youthful energy and national pride today and tomorrow as the 2025 Unforgettable Milton Rugby Festival kicks off, with organisers confirming that all systems are go for what promises to be a spectacular two-day showcase of schoolboy and schoolgirl rugby talent.

Fifteen schools from across Zimbabwe are set to descend on the iconic home of Zimbabwean rugby for the festival, which has grown into one of the flagship events of the local schools’ rugby calendar. Each participating school will field both an Under-16 and a first team, ensuring a packed schedule of high-octane matches across both days.

In a significant development for this year’s edition, girls’ teams will also take to the field, amplifying the inclusivity and reach of the tournament.

“This year’s festival is bigger, better, and more inclusive,” said Lovemore Mangwiro, the Milton Boys High teacher-in-charge of rugby and lead organiser of the event. “All is in place and we are ready for Friday and Saturday. It’s going to be massive.”

Mangwiro, who has overseen months of preparation, said the venue is in top shape following the recent Under-20 league, and fans should expect seamless organisation and uninterrupted action across both the main and B-fields.

“Our preparations have gone well and we’ve ensured everything runs smoothly without disruptions. Once again, we’re thrilled to have girls’ teams participating. It’s about giving equal opportunities. You never know who’s watching from the terraces—so we’re urging every player to give it their all.”

The festival is more than just competition—it’s a stepping stone for young talent. Mangwiro noted that the event offers players a rare chance to impress scouts and coaches, with many schools using the tournament to fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

“All the teams are coming here to prepare for the new season, and rugby development is the ultimate winner,” said Mangwiro. “It’ll be two days of rugby galore, and we’re looking forward to seeing the future of Zimbabwean rugby in action.”

Adding to the anticipation is the debut of Prince Edward School, one of the country’s rugby powerhouses, whose inclusion raises the stakes significantly. Their first team—the feared Tigers—will feature in the festival’s grand finale against hosts Milton Elephants in what is expected to be a titanic showdown to close the tournament.

The first teams will lock horns on the main field, while Under-16 and girls’ matches will unfold on the B-field, with action kicking off as early as 07:20am on both days.

Unforgettable Milton Rugby Festival Fixtures

Day One – First Teams

Milton Second vs CBC

Plumtree vs St Bernard’s

Petra vs Entumbane

CBC vs Nkulumane

Direct Contact vs Northlea

Western Suburbs vs Goromonzi

Milton vs Allan Wilson

Churchill vs Gifford

Prince Edward vs Midlands Christian College

Day One – Under-16 & Girls

Churchill vs CBC

Petra vs Allan Wilson

Montrose Girls vs Goromonzi Girls

Plumtree Girls vs Northlea Girls

Milton vs Prince Edward

Plumtree vs Goromonzi

Western Suburbs vs Gifford

St Bernard’s vs St Columba’s

Entumbane Girls vs LBC Girls

Entumbane vs Direct Contact

Day Two – First Teams

Milton Second vs Nkulumane

St Bernard’s vs Entumbane

Northlea vs LBC

CBC vs Gifford

Direct Contact vs Western Suburbs

Allan Wilson vs Goromonzi

Petra vs MCC

Plumtree vs Churchill

Milton vs Prince Edward

Day Two – Under-16 & Girls

Prince Edward vs Plumtree

Milton vs Allan Wilson

Churchill vs Gifford

Plumtree Girls vs LBC Girls

Entumbane vs St Columba’s

St Bernard’s vs CBC

Northlea Girls vs Montrose Girls

Entumbane Girls vs Goromonzi Girls

Direct Contact vs Western Suburbs

Petra vs Goromonzi

With the stage set and anticipation at fever pitch, the Unforgettable Milton Rugby Festival looks ready to deliver on its promise—two days of non-stop action, unforgettable rivalries, and the raw, unfiltered energy of Zimbabwe’s next generation of rugby stars.