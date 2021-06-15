Rugby Union announces squad for Monaco Olympics Repêchage

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced the Cheetahs squad that will take part in the Olympics Repêchage in Monaco from June 19-20.

With 21 of the 24 teams set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next month already confirmed, the final qualification event will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize of securing the remaining two women’s and one men’s team place at the Olympic rugby sevens in Tokyo.

The men’s tournament will involve Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Rugby Sevens is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the Tokyo Games following the success of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which captured the nation’s imagination, with record-breaking broadcast audiences and huge numbers of new rugby converts across Japan and Asia.

Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team took part in a Rugby Africa solidarity camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in April as part of preparations for the Monaco event.

Meanwhile, ZRU says it’s in the hunt for a compliance and induction officer, who will work on the union’s brand visibility, among other tasks.

The vacancy is, however, a volunteer position and interested individuals should possess the requisite qualifications, skills and a proven record in a corporate environment.

“This individual will be responsible for brand building, enhancement and consolidation, including enforcement of Government, internal, Rugby Africa and World Rugby policies on and off the field,” ZRU said.

ZRU hosted Zambia in a two-match friendly series in Harare about two weeks ago and was gearing up for the return of the domestic league, but now has to wait a bit longer for resumption after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended all sporting activities after the Government tightened Covid-19 lockdown restrictions following to a spike in infections.

Squad

Rouse Boyde Lyle, Sam Phiri, Ryan Magaramombe, Weston Mashawi, Nelson Madida, Maatham Muneta, Ryan Musumhi, Alphonse Mavara, Bobby Katsvere, Gibson Mangongo, Matthat Muneta, Shane Boshi

Head coach: Daniel Hondo

Physiotherapist: Ruth Gibson

Team manager: Peter Cooke