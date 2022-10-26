Ruling Zanu PF congratulates Chinese President Xi Jinping

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF has congratulated China’s President Mr Xi Jinping on being elected for a third term as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

On Sunday the Chinese President created history, becoming the first leader of the ruling Communist Party after party founder Mao Zedong to get re-elected for an unprecedented third term in power.

In a congratulatory statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party Spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa said China “need his tried and strong leadership.”

Read below full statement.

“This wise and timely development comes at a juncture when the Chinese people need his tried and strong leadership. China’s rise continues to gather pace with the eradication of extreme poverty, stellar achievements in economic progress and attaining remarkable breakthroughs in frontiers of technology.

“Under the wise and tempered leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China will strive to strengthen China as it strives for the historic mission of total unity of all Chinese territories.

“Similarly General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CCP will continue to strive for shared peace while pursuing a holistic and inclusive agenda of global development in face rising challenges and threatening turbulence in international affairs.

Comradely

PAMBERI NE ZANU PF PHAMBILI NGE ZANU PF FORWARD WITH ZANU PF

#Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngaba Nikazi Balo”