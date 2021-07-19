Rullzýnation_IntwanaKaGogo dedicates EP to ekasi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based skhanda rap musician Brian Mthetho Asande aka Rullzýnation_IntwanaKaGogo has dedicated an EP titled uMnyakaWoMuthi to the city’s ghetto suburbs.

The five-track EP has singles Locxion-Key, Qhude Manikiniki, Amahinýahinya, Nda’Jamuka and 8ita_Hola. Locxion-Key that was released last month as a teaser is doing well on the airwaves on stations that include Hola FM Radio (Swaziland) and Y FM (South Africa).

Rullzýnation_IntwanaKaGogo said the EP is aimed at giving value to the ghettos which largely constitute the largest population of urban centres.

“This year’s project is titled uMnyakaWoMuthi and all the tracks are all focused on iLokishi and all those that grew up ekasi. The title uMnyakaWoMuthi is a metaphor and it simply elaborates the change of things/life (Jubilation Year) as they know it. Also, there’s the vaccine that is also uMuthi/medicine where everyone is expected to get jabbed,” said Rullzýnation_IntwanaKaGogo.

The 27-year-old who ventured into music professionally in 2013 has managed to make a name for himself, travelling to South Africa for shows. He has one album titled #CameALongWay (Tha Disturbia) which was released in 2020.

“The vision behind the brand is driven by ambition, talent, and passion. I want to use music to contribute to the communities by giving out messages that connect us to our roots. I also want to make a positive change in my community of Barbourfields, Mzilikazi , and Makokoba so as to help out the youth,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire