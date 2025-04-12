Run it back: The return of Plumtree High’s Amabhubesi

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

PLUMTREE HIGH School holds a hallowed place in the annals of Zimbabwean rugby. A veritable cradle of talent, it has gifted the nation iconic figures, from the legendary Victor Olonga to the esteemed former Sables captain, Cleopas Makotose.

For generations the school has been synonymous with the nurturing of exceptional rugby prowess. Its playing fields have produced a remarkable lineage of distinguished players, including Sanele Sibanda, Lloyd Makwati, Japhet Ndebele, Biselele Tshamala, Victor Chiwara, David Kapuya, and Thabani Sakupwanya, amongst a plethora of others who have carved significant rugby careers.

Their rugby team, affectionately known as Amabhubesi (The Lions), was a formidable force, a spectacle to behold as they consistently competed against the very best of Zimbabwean schoolboy rugby and frequently emerged victorious.

However, the past few years witnessed a regrettable decline in the fortunes of the sport at the school. Rugby was fading, the playing fields fell into disrepair, and the team’s competitive edge, once so sharp, had dulled significantly. Rugby had seemingly become a relic of the past, with only nostalgic memories of bygone dominance remaining. Yet, through the dedicated efforts of the Old Prunitians (the school’s alumni) and a committed team working tirelessly behind the scenes, the school’s rugby fortunes have begun to revive, and Amabhubesi are steadily reclaiming their place amongst the elite.

The past couple of years have marked a consistent upward trajectory for Amabhubesi, a resurgence acknowledged by their coach, Francis Nakamu, who was deservedly named the CBZ Development Coach of the Year at the 2024 Kyros Sports Schools Rugby Awards.

Fast forward to the present, and Amabhubesi defied expectations to triumph in the 2025 Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Archer Clothing Under-20 League, a hard-fought competition that concluded last Saturday after nine weeks of intense action.

At the campaign’s outset, they were not considered contenders. They suffered defeats in their opening two matches before staging a remarkable comeback, winning their next four games — a run sufficient to secure their place in the semi-finals against Christian Brothers College (CBC) Hornets, whom they convincingly brushed aside with a resounding 46-3 victory, sending a clear message of their intent.

Prior to the semi-final clash, Nakamu had confidently stated, “If we get to the semis, we will win this tournament,” and his prediction proved accurate.

Entering the final as the underdogs, facing an undefeated Western Suburbs Panthers side who had narrowly defeated them 15-12 in their opening fixture, Amabhubesi roared the loudest. They secured a comprehensive 38-15 victory, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the match. They emphatically showed Zimbabwe that Plumtree High School rugby is back to its rightful place at the top. And these sentiments were powerfully echoed by the school’s headmaster, Sipho Khumalo.

“We have been taking rugby seriously for the past few years. We will continue with the tradition of being the best of the best. These were preparations for the rugby season and it shows that we will play better. We are doing well, we rule, we are the best and we will continue to be the best,” said Khumalo.

Nakamu said that they are progressing in the right direction, asserting that with continued determination, they will undoubtedly reach their desired goals. He attributed their current success to the diligent groundwork laid in previous years, stating that the rewards they are now experiencing are the direct result of that earlier dedication.

“This is a step in the right direction, we have been building from years back. We started back with the Under-14s who are now coming to the senior team. But, special thanks goes to the Old Boys that are funding the project and with more funding, we will see more results coming. For now, we keep our feet on the ground, focus on working hard and taking each game as it comes. We are on the right track,” said Nakamu.

Writing his name into the celebrated history of Plumtree High School Rugby is Mduduzi Sibanda, the young leader who proudly captained the team to their recent victory. Sibanda expressed his delight at etching his own chapter into the Amabhubesi legacy, a moment of personal triumph as the skipper of this victorious side.

“I just wanted to make my own piece of history. Plumtree High is a big school. It has a rich rugby history but a few years ago, we went down. Some players left but we worked hard to go back to the top and I am very proud of what we have achieved,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda now has his sights firmly set on emulating the achievements of his former schoolmates, Menelisi Bhebhe and Spencer Dube, who successfully secured rugby scholarships to Spain and the United States of America (USA) respectively, demonstrating the global pathways that Plumtree Rugby can offer.

With the Under-20 league triumph now part of their celebrated history, Plumtree are currently engaged in the 2025 Unforgettable Milton Rugby Festival, which commenced on Friday. This prestigious tournament serves as a crucial component of their preparations for the upcoming schoolboy rugby season, providing invaluable match practice and exposure.

Adding significant anticipation to their festival campaign is a highly anticipated clash against their traditional rivals, Churchill High School, scheduled for today. This encounter promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament, reigniting a long-standing and fiercely competitive schoolboy rugby rivalry.

-@brandon_malvin