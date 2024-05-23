Rural cellphone thief nabbed

Mashudu Mambo

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Insuza in Matabeleland North province who broke into a house and stole three cell phones which were being charged on an inverter has been nabbed.

Amukela Nyathi appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Challenge Mahembe facing charges of unlawful entry and theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to Wednesday for sentencing.

The court heard that on 23 October 2023, Milton Mathe gave Perseverance Ndlovu three cell phones which he requested her to charge on the inverter that was connected to the kitchen hut. The family retired to sleep.

At night, the culprit broke into the kitchen hut and got away with the three cell phones and some money unnoticed. The matter came to light when Mathe received a tip-off from his friends that Nyathi was spotted using his Huawei cell phone and he approached the culprit.

He recovered the cell phone and the matter was reported to the police leading to Nyathi’s arrest. The value stolen was US$200 and US$50 was recovered.