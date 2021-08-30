Rural communities encouraged to revive traditional dances

Becky (in traditional wear) dances with the elderly who were some of the beneficiaries at the launch of Becky Casting Foundation in Inqama village in Umzingwane district recently

Showbiz Correspondent

With innovation and technology rapidly overwhelming a number of traditional aspects in Africa, traditional dances in Zimbabwe’s rural communities have not been spared from the fast approaching demise.

This has seen leading arts and cultural organisations spearheading efforts to revive and ensure traditional dances are promoted and upheld.

One such arts organisation is Becky Casting Agency which recently hosted an event to launch its humanitarian foundation in Matopo where traditional dances were the order of the day.

It was an event where the dress code was strictly traditional with performances being provided by traditional dance groups.

Guest of honour, MP for Umzingwane Constituency RTD Brig Gen Levi Mayihlome told villagers who attended that traditional dance remains key in our African culture and values.

“Traditional dances are very important and I implore the elders here to make sure that we revive and uphold them. When we grew up, we knew that one of the unique characteristics we had were our traditional dances as they defined our cultural heritage.

“As a constituency, I’ve capacitated a group called Rural Arts in Motion that’s promoting arts and traditional dances around the constituency,” RTD Brig Gen Mayihlome said.

“It’s important to note that these dances are also a source of livelihood as they can be showcased outside the country. I can give examples of dancers in South Africa and Botswana who’ve taken their dances to the world and earned a living from it. Here, talk of our own Iyasa who’ve travelled the world.

“Thus, I implore young people and arts promoters like Becky Casting to promote these traditional dances,” said Mayihlome.

The event that was held at Inqama Village also saw elders from the community getting donations of assortment of groceries.