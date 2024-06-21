Rural Electrification Fund electrifies five Tsholotsho Chiefs’ homes

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Tsholotsho

THE Rural Electrification Fund (REF) has as of May this year managed to electrify homesteads of five out of the seven chiefs in Tsholotsho district.

This was revealed by the REF provincial manager for Matabeleland North, Engineer Vincent Sande during a briefing session for the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo before the commissioning of the Bemba solar project today.

Also in attendence at the briefing session was the Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo, Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Musa Ncube who is also the Tsholotsho South MP, district and provincial Government officials as well as Zimbabwe Electricity and Supply Authority (Zesa) Holdings and it’s subsidiary companies.

“We have managed to electrify homesteads belonging to Chief Magama, Chief Tategulu, Chief Gampu, Chief Mathuphula and Chief Sipho. They have been connected to both the national grid and solar system. The outstanding Chiefs are Chiefs Goredema and Chief Mahlathini who were installed not long ago but they are in our plans,” said Eng Sande.

He told the energy Minister and other dignitaries that the Bemba solar project, built at a cost of US$357 550, took just 91 days to set up.