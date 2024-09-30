Rural municipalities require ideological, innovative, and progressive disruptive leaders

Marshall Ndlela, [email protected]

IN Zimbabwe, many rural municipalities are struggling due to poor management and underdevelopment. To address these issues effectively, a comprehensive and transformative approach is needed. This includes ideological positioning, local economic understanding, access to diaspora capital, improving corporate governance, addressing supply chain mismanagement, and enhancing accounting practices.

By implementing these strategies, rural municipalities can experience significant revitalisation and sustainable development. Additionally, it requires leaders who are ideological, innovative, and progressive disrupters.

One crucial aspect of revitalising rural municipalities is the provision of ideological capacitation to leaders. The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology offers a suitable platform for equipping municipal leaders with a solid understanding of the nation’s ideology and the national interest. By grounding leaders in these principles, they can effectively position their municipalities within the broader national development agenda, ensuring alignment and coherent policy implementation.

Effective leadership in rural municipalities must encompass both political and societal dimensions. Traditional leaders play a vital role in integrating communities, political leadership, and societal expectations.

They possess invaluable knowledge of their communities and can contribute significantly to improving the welfare and development of all stakeholders. Establishing collaborative governance structures that capitalise on the strengths of traditional leaders and political leadership can lead to more cohesive and inclusive development in rural areas.

Access to diaspora capital and tourism is a crucial driver for rural municipal development. Many Zimbabweans living abroad have financial means and connections that can attract direct investment from foreign investors interested in establishing manufacturing hubs in rural areas.

This investment can generate employment opportunities, promote economic growth, and enhance the overall development of these municipalities. Additionally, tourism can be further leveraged to showcase the unique cultural and natural heritage of rural areas, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

To maximise development efforts, rural municipalities should develop society-based plans that align with national and local government objectives. These plans should be collaboratively developed and supported by donor funding, diaspora contributions, and other stakeholders interested in the growth and development of rural areas.

By engaging diverse stakeholders and aligning initiatives with local needs, municipalities can foster a sense of ownership and empowerment among local communities, enhancing the sustainability of development projects.

Addressing poor corporate governance and supply chain mismanagement is crucial to the effective functioning of rural municipalities. Many municipalities suffer from issues such as lack of transparency, accountability, and adherence to proper procedures.

Through comprehensive training programmes on corporate governance and good governance principles, municipalities can improve decision-making processes, mitigate corruption risks, and enhance overall accountability. Prioritising procurement reform, establishing robust procurement frameworks, and implementing stringent controls and monitoring mechanisms can minimise delays, fraud risks and ensure efficient asset delivery.

Additionally, deficiencies in accounting practices must be addressed to ensure accurate reporting, financial transparency, and accountability within municipalities. Professional and academic experts should focus on public financial management and municipal financial management, developing comprehensive accounting standards, providing training, guidance, and implementing proper auditing processes.

This will strengthen financial governance frameworks and reduce the risk of financial irregularities. To support the implementation of these strategies, partnerships between municipalities, professional bodies, academic institutions, and development partners are essential. Professional accounting bodies can offer training programmes on financial management, accounting standards, and good governance principles specific to municipal finance.

Academic institutions can provide research and consultancy services to improve financial management practices. Development partners can offer technical assistance, capacity-building programmes, and financial resources to support financial management reforms.

Revitalising rural municipalities in Zimbabwe requires a multifaceted approach and innovative leadership. By integrating ideological positioning, local economic understanding, access to diaspora resources, improving corporate governance, addressing supply chain mismanagement, and enhancing accounting practices, rural municipalities can overcome their challenges and experience significant growth and development.

With the right leaders in place who are ideological, innovative, and progressive disrupters, rural municipalities can unlock their full potential and contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s overall economic and social development.

*Marshall Rufura Ndlela is an academic and London trained financial expert. He can be contacted at [email protected]