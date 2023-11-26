Rural schools thrive under Government and Ubuntu Schales Trust partnership

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AFRIKAPROJEKT-Ubuntu Schales Trust has invested tens of thousands of dollars in Lupane through various educational, health and sanitation and infrastructure projects.

Ubuntu Schales Trust, is an implementing arm of the Forderverein Afrikaprojekt

Schales Association located in Saarbrucken, Germany and Afrikaprojekt was created for the promotion, development and financial support of the medical and educational work being done in Lupane District by Dr. Hans Josef Schales (86) who is resident at St. Luke’s Mission Hospital in the district.

The project has been in Lupane since 2002 and is implemented in communities and schools within a 50km radium from St Luke’s Hospital where infrastructural and social amenities projects have been carried out.

In education the Trust implements two trunk programmes in 20 schools.

These are the Sponsorship Programme, which since 2002 supporting between 700 and 1 000 vulnerable and poor children yearly with school fees and other learning needs and educational tours.

The programme seeks through partnerships with Government, to achieve the goal of universal access to education and not leaving anyone behind.

The second programme is called the Partner Schools Programme supporting 15 Primary and five Secondary schools with development projects and to date has built 40 classroom blocks, 17 teachers cottages, a science laboratory block, six school toilets, hostels for 140 boarding children and an upcoming kitchen and dining facility at Regina Mundi High School.

About 16 boreholes with piped water and solar systems have been installed, 10 schools fenced, six school play centres provided, four schools powered with solar systems, 104 bicycles in 17 schools for school children provided to use to and from school to cut distances.

Work is underway to pilot provision of wifi facilities in three schools before rolling out to other schools and also to transition blair ablution facilities in schools to water school toilet systems.

The Trust introduced the Ubuntu Schales Trust Schools competition project in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in pursuance of the policy of better schools and an empowered and educated society.

A speech and prize giving was held at Daluka Primary School recently with the host school emerging best school and taking US$10 000, a certificate and the Dr Hans Josef Schales Trophy.

Dr Schales is the project founder.

Gandangula Primary was in position 2 and won US$5 000, certificate and the Chief Mabhikwa Shield

Most improved primary school Somgolo Primary School US$2 500 and the Lovemore Ncube Shield

Afrikaproject/Ubuntu Schales Trust project manager Mr Gordon Hlatshwayo said the Trust has made huge contribution to education and development in Lupane.

Mr Hlatshwayo said the competition is meant for schools to share experiences.

“The choice of using competition as a tool to spur improvement is underlined on the premise that

competitions bring out the best in the schools as it stimulates creativity and innovation. And indeed we have witnessed the buckling up of all the 15 schools as positive changes were clearly

evident during the assessments.

“We do not celebrate buildings and the many things done or rendered to the schools but the impact of these towards the improvement of the lives of our boys and girls and how these enable our teachers to do their work better,” he said.

Mr Hlatshwayo said the competition has revealed that schools assessments brings schools, Ministry supervisors and stakeholders towards better governance.

The project keeps exploring other areas of critical support.

“We saw better team work, cohesion and initiative at play in all the schools. We would like to extend our appreciation to all partners who played various roles in the Ubuntu Schales Trust schools competition. These include the Ministry of Education, the District

Development Coordinator, all participating Government departments, Catholic Church and responsible authorities.

“To all schools I say let’s not fear competition but take on the challenge for the best in you to come out. It is the Project’s hope that our schools continue to excel,” he said.

Community development coordinator Mr Njabulo Sibanda commended the Trust for uplifting the schools.

“We work with different organisations to identify vulnerable people in our wards our wish is that no citizen is left behind in terms of development as enunciated by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Zanu-PF candidate for Lupane East in the upcoming by-elections, Cde Phathisiwe Ncube also donated stationary at the prize giving day.