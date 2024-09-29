Rusape man caged 15 years for raping housemate

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 28-YEAR-OLD Rusape rapist was slapped with a 15-year prison sentence after attacking a 19-year-old co-tenant.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X,said “On the 14th of December 2022, the 19-year-old complainant and the accused person were at home when the accused person offered to charge complainant’s cellphone at his grandmother’s place. He returned home later that evening and knocked on the complainant’s door. The complainant who was alone opened the door hoping that she would receive her cell phone from the accused person.

“Instead, the accused person grabbed the complainant’s hands and pulled her into his room. He started caressing the complainant telling her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. The complainant tried to resist but the accused person pushed her on the bed where he raped her. The complainant managed to escape by biting the accused person’s hand and she ran to her friend’s place where she revealed what had happened. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person.”

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.