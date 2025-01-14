Rusape Town Council introduces certification for Water Tank Stands

Online Writer

RUSAPE Town Council has issued a public notice mandating the certification of water tank stands in its jurisdiction, for US$20 per application.

The move comes in response to concerns over substandard structures posing risks to public safety, infrastructure, and the community at large.

Under the new policy, all water storage tanks with a capacity of 5 000 litres or more must be certified, irrespective of their height. Additionally, tanks with a capacity of 1 000 litres or more that are elevated at least two metres above ground must also undergo certification. Property owners with existing tank stands are required to regularise their structures by obtaining certification from qualified structural engineers by 31 May 2025.

The council has set a certification fee of US$20 for the submission of certificates to local authorities. Non-compliance may result in penalties or other enforcement measures.

Residents have been urged to contact the council’s Engineering Department or visit their offices for further information.