Russel Goreraza dragged to court over maintenance

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

RUSSEL Goreraza (40), was arraigned before the Concession Magistrates Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 “failing to comply with maintenance order”.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, Goreraza, on the 4th of January 2024 he appeared before the Concession Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay USD 2500 or ZWL equivalent at the prevailing inter-bank rate per month as maintenance for his child.

“The accused person allegedly defaulted payment from the month of Januaryto March 2024. He owed US$7 500 as of 31 March 2024. The accused person who appeared as a self-actor requested for a postponement to seek legal representation and the matter was remanded to the 28th of May 2024,” said the NPAZ.