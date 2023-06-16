Russia Africa forum to strengthen ties between continents

Online Reporter

The Russia Africa Forum to be held in the Kremlin will look to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas of society including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Second Summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from 26 to 29 July 2023 under the motto “Technology and Security for the Sake of Sovereign Development for the Benefit of humanity.”

Public discussions taking place as part of the event’s business programme will deal with the most pressing issues on the Russian-African agenda.

The event will include a large-scale exhibition, which will become a key communication platform for demonstrating the achievements and capabilities of the participating countries in the field of economy, science, ecology and culture.

This was discussed during the conference on bilateral business cooperation between Moscow and Algeria “Geopolitical transformation: challenges and opportunities for business” was held in the capital of the Algerian People’s Democratic Republic.

At the conference, held on June 6, the presentation of the Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian forum took place.

Trade Representative of Russia in Algeria, Ivan Nalich, noted during the presentation that the personal participation of Algerian companies’ representatives in the event will give them an opportunity to discuss specific areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation with Russian companies and will promote the growth of trade turnover. Furthermore, it will strengthen the partnership between our countries.

Public discussions taking place as part of the event's business programme will deal with the most pressing issues on the Russian-African agenda.

