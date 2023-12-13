Russia-Africa Mining Congress opens to enhance training of mining engineers

Delegates at the congress to explore ways enhance the training of African mining engineers

By Sifelani Tsiko in St. Petersburg, Russia

A congress for Russian and African science and technology mining experts commenced here on Tuesday with the aim of exploring ways to enhance the training of mining engineers.

The week-long event, titled “International Congress: Africa Seeks Solutions,” has attracted 150 participants from 45 African countries. It was organized by the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering Education under the auspices of UNESCO, in partnership with the Subsoil Africa Consortium of Universities and the Catherine II St. Petersburg Mining University.

Prof. Paul Omojo Omaji, President of the Subsoil Africa Consortium of Universities, highlighted the congress’s objective to improve production in mining and processing industries across the continent.

“This is a very important event which has brought together mining experts in geology, metallurgy, geophysics, and other key specialist areas to firstly officially launch the consortium and more broadly to explore ways to enhance the training of our mining engineers as well as enhance mining and processing efficiencies,” he stated.

A delegation of 12 Zimbabwean experts from universities, research institutions, and the government is participating in the congress.

The congress is part of the efforts to implement some of the major agreements made at the Russia-Africa Summit held in July this year.

Prof. Omaji emphasized that the congress aimed to facilitate the sharing of experiences and opportunities for the training of mining engineers to enhance mining development and efficiency in resource supply.

Mining remains a cornerstone of the African economy, contributing significantly to revenue and GDP. However, the continent continues to face a shortage of specialists capable of mining and processing minerals. The lack of mining engineers and equipment for processing and value addition has resulted in Africa losing billions in potential revenue.

Prof. Omaji expressed hope that the congress would strengthen the Russia-Africa relationship in terms of capacity building for mining engineers in Africa, ultimately fostering economic development.

Zimbabwe and Russia have signed several cooperation agreements under the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation. President Mnangagwa attended the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit in July this year, where he urged Russian companies to capitalize on opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, lithium mining, energy, and infrastructure development.

Over 1,200 Zimbabwean students are currently studying in Russian universities. Additionally, in 2021, the Zimbabwe Geospatial Agency and the Southwest University on Space Science and Technology Innovation signed an implementation agreement.

“For the consortium to be useful, it must do well in terms of its focus – capacity building of our mining engineers,” Prof. Omaji stressed. “Africa needs to indigenize the skills in mining, ensure value addition in the entire mineral chain, and ensure its people benefit from resource extraction. We must ensure that whatever is started is done and completed.”