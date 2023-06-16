Russia Africa to share ideas on development

Online Reporter

The UN Association of Russia (UNA-Russia) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) will hold a Russia Africa Forum to exchange ideas on urban and regional development between Africa and Russia.

The forum will be held from June 27-28, 2023 and is themed, “Russia-Africa. Sustainable urban future: exchange of experience and Partnerships for common goals.”

The Forum will be held with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the UN Information Center in Moscow and the International Forum Russia — Africa.

The first day, June 27, will take place in the UN ECA (Conference room 3), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and online from 11AM to 2.30PM UTC+3 (with light lunch break from 12.30PM to 1PM).

The second day, June 28, is to be held in Nairobi, Kenya (online) from 11AM to 1PM UTC+3. The possibility of remote participation in the Forum is provided for both days.

The Forum is aimed at summarizing the experience and discussing the practical component of the cooperation in urban and regional sustainable development.

On the first day of the Forum, presentations and discussion will be dedicated to the development of urban communities and cooperation between regions and cities of Russia and Africa. High-level representatives of the administrations of Moscow, Sysert, Kazan, Samara and Ministries of the Russian Federation, as well as their African colleagues from the African Union Commission, the Pan-African Youth Union and the UN representatives are expected to take part as honored speakers and guests.

The second day of the Forum is devoted to trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, prospects for partnership strengthening between Russia and Africa in the environmental, social, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

Distinguished guests are expected and welcomed from among ministers of the Russian regional governments and heads of their international departments, the Russian Export Center, representatives of Russian economic operators in Africa, the management of the African Development Bank, the Central Bank of West African States, as well as specialized UN institutions.

The Forum is held before the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The goal of this event is to promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas.

Public discussions taking place as part of the event’s business programme will deal with the most pressing issues on the Russian-African agenda.

The event will host a large-scale exhibition which will serve as a key communication platform for demonstrating the achievements and the capabilities of the participating countries in the fields of economy, science, ecology and culture.

The results of the Forum will be presented at the Second Russia–Africa Summit (in St. Petersburg), at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF, in New York) and at the SDG Summit 2023 (in New York).