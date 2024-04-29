Russia-Zimbabwe discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation

RUSSIA's Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov today paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava.

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

RUSSIA’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov today paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the courtesy call was to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in all aspects of the two countries’ economies.