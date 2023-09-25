Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe visits Information Minister Muswere
THE Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mr Nikolai V. Krasilnikov paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere at his officeto congratulate him on his appointment and to consolidate the existing relationship between the Ministry and the Russians.
