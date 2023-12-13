Russian Language to be promoted in Zimbabwe: Russia seeks partnership with Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

RUSSIA aims to popularise the learning of the Russian language in Zimbabwe and is planning to engage the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development for a potential partnership in its adoption.

A delegation from Saint Petersburg University (SPbU) is set to arrive in the country today for a week-long business trip aimed at engaging local institutions in the introduction of the Russian language.

Furthermore, students who learn Russian have increased chances of obtaining scholarships to study in Russia.

Trade relations between Zimbabwe and Russia are also showing positive growth.

Ms Daria Averyanova from SPbU expressed her expectation to meet officials from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development to discuss potential partnerships between the Ministry and the university.

“The purpose of the business trip is to conduct educational and awareness-raising activities, including lectures on higher education in Russia, as well as to administer the Test of Russian as a Foreign Language (TORFL) for students enrolled in the Russian language course organized by SPbU. Successful candidates will receive an international certificate as confirmation of their achieved level of knowledge,” she explained.

Ms Averyanova emphasized that this initiative is part of Russia’s broader efforts to strengthen relations with African countries.

She noted that Zimbabwe became the first African country to introduce the Russian language in 2021, and they aim to build upon the existing relationship.

“Zimbabwe became the first African country in which SPbU opened a course to learn Russian from scratch. Since 2021, Zimbabwean citizens have been studying Russian free of charge in a distance learning format. As the final certification for the course, students take a state test in Russian as a foreign language (TORFL) at the university. Additionally, the first face-to-face session of TORFL in Africa was organized in Zimbabwe on November 19, 2022,” she added.

Ms. Averyanova also mentioned that other countries, including South Africa, Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Niger, Gambia, and Tanzania, have introduced the Russian language. Highly qualified professors from SPbU teach African students Russian through online and face-to-face courses at no cost.