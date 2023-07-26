Rustlers slaughter cow, stuff it in Honda Fit

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested two suspects who stole a beast from a farm in Figtree and slaughtered it.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo said the suspects Thamsanqa Ncube (35) from Entumbane and Dumiso Dube (25) from Nkulumane were intercepted while transporting the carcass in a Honda Fit vehicle.

“On 24 July police at ZRP Figtree received a tip off from members of the public that a Honda Fit vehicles was carrying meat of a cow that that was stolen and slaughtered at Zarebha Farm in Figtree. The police arrested the two suspects and recovered the carcass and vehicle.

“We would like to thank the public for working with the police in fighting stocktheft. We also urge farmers to jealously guard their animals from thieves. Farmers should ensure that their animals are supervised at all times. We also urge members of the public to quickly alert the police of any criminal activities which they might see,” he said.

