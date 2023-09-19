Ruwa elects mayor

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

COUNCILLOR Michael Mataruka of Ward 4 has been elected mayor of Ruwa and his deputy will be Cllr Spakhamile Sallany Mhlanga.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland East Mr Tafadzwa Muguti directed the elections.

