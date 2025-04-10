Rwanda’s genocide, a lesson against war in Africa-Murwira

Joseph Madzimure,Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE 1994 Rwandan Genocide must serve as a critical lesson that war among Africans should never be justified, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, has stated.

Speaking on Monday, at the 31st commemorations of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, in Rwanda, Professor Murwira emphasised that achieving peace through conflict is impossible. “Lessons from the 1994 Genocide are that war should never be used in Africa as a means to achieve peace because there is no peace in war,” he said.

Highlighting concerns about ongoing conflicts in Africa, the Minister questioned the origin of weapons fuelling violence on the continent, implying external influences contribute to instability.

”

If we look around we see no factory which produces bullets in the East African and the SADC region,” Prof Murwira stated. “We ask this question, ‘Whose bullets are being used to perpetrate the violence in the East African region?’”

He said there is need for the parties engaged in the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to cease hostilities and prioritise dialogue.

Zimbabwe, Prof Murwira said, will stand in solidarity with the of people Rwanda in remembering the atrocities that took place 31 years ago where over one million people, including innocent children, were brutally murdered.

“Today we salute the courage and resilience of survivors, who had the bravery and acceptance to forgive and live side by side with the perpetrators amidst this dark history of the country.

“Commemoration of this event each year, helps the world never to forget what happened in Rwanda. It reminds us of the collective failure of the international community to protect those who were killed, so that history does not repeat itself,” said Prof Murwira.

He also expressed gratitude to Rwanda’s ability to regenerate itself from calamity to prosperity, saying the country’s national healing and reconciliation is a well-documented success story.

The theme of the 31st anniversary of the genocide, “Remember-Unite-Renew”, he said, demonstrates that Rwandans emerged from their devastation as a reunited and refocused people grounded on the positive ethos of unity, tolerance, social cohesion, and inclusive development.

“There is no doubt that future generations will build upon this firm foundation that has been dearly laid out for them.”

Turning to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Prof Murwira expressed satisfaction at agreements signed so far in various economic, social, legal and political areas of mutual interest.

He said Zimbabwe and Rwanda are looking forward to the convening of the Third Session of Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation JPCC.

Speaking at the same occasion Rwanda’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr James Musoni said the 7th of April, when the mass killings began, is recognised by the United Nations and the African Union as the

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda which resonates well with the theme “Remember-Unite-Renew”

“As we commemorate the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we remember, the dark times of our history, commemorate and honour the lives of ours that perished, show solidarity with survivors and unite to ensure that such tragedy never happens again in Rwanda or elsewhere,” he said.