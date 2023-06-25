Rwandese delegation set to visit Wha Wha Prison

Online Writer

A delegation from Rwanda is scheduled to visit WhaWha Prison in Gweru on a look and learn visit aimed at improving prisoner rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders into mainstream society.

Speaking to journalists, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Midlands Province, Commissioner Somemore Gate said the Rwandan delegation is expected anytime soon.

“We are expecting a Rwandan delegation to visit WhaWha Prison for benchmarking, they are coming to learn from us. WhaWha Prison complex houses WhaWha Workshop, WhaWha Medium, and WhaWha Young Offenders sections,” he said.

Comm Gate said Zimbabwe boasts of skilled personnel in prison administration adding that the ZPCS was doing well in the rehabilitation and integration of offenders back into the community.

“The Rehabilitation Section is made up of counsellors who talk to both inmates and families before and after release, for easy integration into society, and to avoid cases of rejection by the family and society,” he said.

The country has had exchange visits from other countries in the SADC region, sharing notes on the administration of prisons.

Zimbabwe has also entered into an agreement with South Africa for the transfer of prisoners to complete their terms in their home countries.