Ryan Synth, Asaph, Simba Tagz to release “Take It Slow” collabo

Ryan Synth, Asaph, and Simba Tagz have released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Take It Slow”.

This party anthem is set to take over the music scene in Bulawayo next week Friday.

The trio’s combined talents and chemistry have produced a memorable song that showcases their passion for music.

“Ryan Synth, Asaph, and Simba Tagz have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration, Take It Slow. Ryan Synth, known for his DJ and production skills, brings his intoxicating beats while Asaph and Simba Tagz add their catchy and sing-along vocals to create a truly memorable song.

“The making of the song was a perfect combination of talent and chemistry. The artistes energy and passion for music were evident in the studio, and this translated into the song’s infectious vibe,” read part of a statement released yesterday.

“Fans can expect more great music from this trio as they continue to collaborate and push the boundaries of Zimbabwean music.”

Ryan Synth, whose real name is Ryan Mothuse Balule, is a rising star in the Zimbabwean music scene. He started his career in his room in 2010 and has since become a household name in the DJ world. His influences include some of South Africa’s top DJs, and his success can be traced back to 2014 when he became a finalist in the Food World DJ Battle in Harare.

With “Take It Slow”, Ryan Synth, Asaph, and Simba Tagz are set to solidify their place