SA artistes to grace Manyowa’s Bulawayo show

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Gospel music lovers in Bulawayo are in for another treat as South Africa gospel artistes Ntokozo Mbambo — the Jehovah is your name hit-maker, Nomthi Sibisi and South Africa-based Takesure Zamar Ncube will be making their way to the city next month.

The artistes were last week unveiled as some of the acts who will be sharing the stage with Janet Manyowa.

The Harare-based artiste is holding a concert in the city that she has dubbed “Wanqoba live in concert”.

Scheduled for July 2 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s Hall 3, the event will also feature performances from various talented local artistes, Vocal Ex, Harvest House Choir, Snowy, Wenyasha and Mai Mwamuka.

The event comes a month after Everton Mlalazi’s Homecoming birthday concert that was held at the same venue.

The event, that was the talk of the town for weeks, saw artistes like Mkhululi Bhebhe, Pastor Barak, Vusa Mangena, Jonah Chivasa and Canaan Nyathi staging a memorable show. What made the event sweeter was that entry was free of charge.

For Manyowa’s show though, it will be a different case as people will be expected to part with $10 to witness the performances.

As a way of hyping people ahead of the show, the Zadzisa hit-maker was in Bulawayo last month to interact with fans while personally selling tickets to the show. The fans did not disappoint as they turned out in numbers at Booties pharmacy to support her.