SA-based Bheki Fuzane and Maduma Express preparing to launch 6th album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based rhumba outfit Bheki Fuzane and Maduma Express are preparing to release their sixth album titled Usuku Lwentokozo in September.

The album has tracks Bantu Bendawo, Usuku lwentokozo, Emacaleni, Salamina and Ng’yalima among others that are under production.

Bheki Fuzane and Maduma Express has six members, the group’s founder Bhekusizi Fuzane aka Bheku Fuzane (lead vocalist and composer), Richard Kanina (bass), Mafios Msaka (drums), Tatenda Manyanga (rhythm lead guitarist) and Nicholas Musonza (lead guitarist).

Bheki Fuzane said the album is meant to serve as an early festive season treat for their fans.

“We’re busy preparing for the launch of our sixth album here in South Africa. We hope the album will help usher our fans to a good festive season although faced with a pandemic.

“The album is a follow up to our previous albums – Isdudla (2017), Impilo yendulo (2018), Izinto ziyenzeka (2019), Ngiphoxe Bani (2020) and Ufuna Ntoni released early this year,” said Bheki Fuzane.

He said they are also working with Sungura Masters on a DVD for some of the tracks from their debut Isdudla.

“The selected few songs are Isdudla, Imfundiso and Igoli and we chose them because they were our breakthrough to the industry,” he said.

Bheki Fuzane who hails from an area called Makhasane found in Matshaya village in Nkayi relocated to South Africa in 2000. He once had a stint with Zenzo Siziba from Gwanda where he was a backup vocalist in 2001. That same year, he went on a hiatus and later formed his band in 2017. Since then, they have not looked back. – @mthabisi_mthire