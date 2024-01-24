SA-based Canaan Nyathi pledges assistance to emerging artistes to boost music industry

Mthabisi Tshuma

Renowned South Africa-based gospel artiste Canaan Nyathi has committed to being readily available for local artistes seeking to collaborate with him.

Having closed the previous year with power and dominance, marked by receiving the Best Gospel Artiste award at the Crown Gospel Music Awards in South Africa, Nyathi stands as a force in the African music industry.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Nyathi expressed his openness to contribute to the continued growth of Zimbabwe’s music scene, particularly in Bulawayo.

“There are many plans in the pipeline for this year, including featuring and assisting young, emerging artistes in Zimbabwe and Bulawayo, in particular. I am free to help wherever I can, contributing here and there. This is something I am planning for this year,” stated Nyathi.

Grateful for a blessed past year, Nyathi acknowledged the challenges that came with it. Despite a hectic schedule that often kept him away from family, he emphasised his commitment to staying connected with his roots and supporting up-and-coming musicians.

“Consistency will be the driving force behind my brand’s growth, as I’ve been embraced by people worldwide. I need to keep pushing and respecting my work. Additionally, I will be involved in charity work, visiting schools, and making a positive impact on my people and upcoming musicians. Expect a lot of travel as well,” Nyathi added. – mthabisi_mthire