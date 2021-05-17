SA-based clothing line, Freshmap opens shop in Byo…introduces kids wear

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based clothing label, Freshmap has made inroads in Zimbabwe as it has set up a shop in the heart of Bulawayo’s central business district.

The fast-rising brand which is owned by Zimbabwean businessman, Bhekinkosi “Bhaker Golide” Tshuma got popular last year after dressing renowned personalities like Madlela Skhobokhobo.

Freshmap’s range of clothing includes trendy overalls, tracksuits, jackets, caps, hats, T-shirts, formal, masks and traditional wear with a new range of kids wear being introduced recently.

Speaking from his base in Johannesburg, Bhaker Golide’s son Owethu who is the leading brand ambassador said: “We’ve set up our first physical shop in Zimbabwe and it’s at Gigas Complex shop. The label is a legacy and as such, we’d love to see the whole of Bulawayo donning the apparel which has enticed a lot of markets in the Southern African region.

“We recently introduced a variety of kids wear from casual wear, overalls and sportswear. As I’m young, I want to grow up wearing Freshmap with my friends and I told my father that the price must be affordable as we’re kids,” said Owethu.

Last year, Freshmap set up an online shop in the country. The label has physical shops in Johannesburg, Limpopo and KZN as well as Botswana, Mozambique and Malawi with the Bulawayo branch being the latest addition. – @mthabisi_mthire