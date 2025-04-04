SA-based dancer Nolie Mabona to bring expertise back to Zimbabwe’s dance industry

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Veteran dancer Noliwe “Nolie” Mabona, who has been based in South Africa for over 15 years, is considering returning home in the coming months to share the skills and experience she has gained with fellow Zimbabwean artists.

Nolie, whose journey began in the early 2000s, launched her career with the internationally acclaimed Umkhathi Theatre Works in 2002 and was also part of the Grassroots Theatre. Now, after years of honing her craft in the neighbouring country, she feels it is time to give back to the next generation of dancers in Zimbabwe.

“Here in South Africa, I’m part of Royal Vibrations Foundation and also work with Izindlondlokazi, a continuous project where we perform on demand. I’ve come to realise that home is best after all. According to my personal plans, I’m most likely to return in September this year,” Nolie shared.

She highlighted the differences between the South African and Zimbabwean creative industries, noting how South Africa invests heavily in its artists.

“I’ve learnt a lot here and would love to bring that knowledge to the Zimbabwean dance scene. There’s a gap that needs to be filled,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey, Nolie described it as a continuous process of growth and learning.

“I began performing in 2002, inspired by theatre for development using different artforms to identify problems and solutions within communities. The journey has not been easy. Many aspiring female artists face challenges, including a lack of mentorship and opportunities, as well as industry exploitation.

“At one of my lowest points in my career, Umkhathi Theatre Works’ Matesu Dube gave me a chance, and for that, I am grateful,” she said.

Now, as she looks toward her homecoming, she hopes to play a pivotal role in reshaping the local dance industry. – Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire