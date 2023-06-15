SA-based Hip-hop singer Bret Ngwenya to release debut album

Natasha Mutsiba

South Africa-based Hip-hop singer Bret Ngwenya also known as “Bret Rammz” from New Lobengula, one of the oldest suburbs in Bulawayo is preparing to launch his debut album this year.

The 27-year-old Hip-Hop artiste, songwriter, music producer, DJ and record label owner at Tear Dream Music Records is riding high with his latest single, Imali yeGrant that is making waves in the neighbouring country.

The rockstar said he is planning to launch his debut album titled “Kwaito the Album” which will feature the likes of Tic Tac Music, PA Fakaloice from the South African established record company – Ambitiouz Entertainment, GashNido, and Makwa who is popular for producing music for Kwesta.

He said the album will be a fusion of kwaito music and Amapiano Log Drum. Combined, the two will produce a sound that he calls “uMzonkonko Sound”.

“The album is set to be released on my birthday on the 16th of September this year. There will be some surprise artistes including two international artistes from the USA and another from Mexico at the launch,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, he said he feels happy and proud that his home city still has respect for the work that he has done to represent Hip-hop.

He said he ventured into music when he was a teenager.

“I started making music at the age of 14 while I was in high school (Njube High). I got inspired by the likes of Teargas and Lil Wayne. I fell in love with how they spoke and taught people through rap music to a point whereby it came to my mind that if I can rap like K.O or Lil Wayne, why can’t I write my own rap verses? That is when I started writing my own verses and the rest was history” he said.

So far, the artiste has released songs like Bhekela Phansi, Bhuti Maningi Ningi, Umsindo, Izinja, December and Imali yeGrant.

The artiste who has been in the music industry for the past 10 years said in 2016, one of his songs, ‘Bhekela phansi” which was produced by the late Hip-hop icon, Cal Vin made waves in Zimbabwe.

“The song topped the charts on all local radio stations as well on national TV. I got recognised as one of the best Hip-hop stars after releasing ‘Bhekela Phansi’. The song got me a co-sign from Cash Time Life (now defunct), a record label that was owned by South African hip hop K.O,” shared Rammz.

Rammz seems to be flourishing in his career as he has shared the stage with the likes of Young Stunna, Emtee, Big Nuz, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Winky D, and DJ Tira.

The artiste shared that he hopes to fulfill his dream of hosting his own sold-out one-man concert that will have 100 000 people at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo and be known as one of the artistes who put the city on the map internationally and globally.

“I feel happy and proud that my city still has my back even though I’m based in South Africa, they still respect me for all the work that I’ve done to represent Bulawayo Hip-hop.”