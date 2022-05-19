SA-based La Dee vows to produce more content locally

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based songstress and radio personality La Dee has vowed to create more content in Zimbabwe.

This comes as she has just released a single titled Bhekile whose visuals were shot in Bulawayo by Keaitse Films in suburbs that include Mpopoma and Nketa. The Amapiano track is all about having fun.

On the production, La Dee worked with Dagger Beats. It features Novuyo Seagirl, Thandi Masayi, Choco and Flexyking.

Listening to the track and watching the visuals, one gets a picture of an artiste who is based abroad and would do anything to see her fellow countrymen succeed.

Said La Dee: “Bhekile is a song all about fun. Through the song, I aim to inspire people to keep pushing regardless of the challenges they face, for example, so many people have been through a lot since this Covid-19 pandemic started so I just thought of easing minds a bit with the Amapiano song. It was something different from love songs that I always release.”

On future plans, La Dee said her focus is on producing projects locally.

“There’s so much talent in the city which I want to explore. Also, I have projects lined up with some of them and all of these are mind-blowing. My hope is to create more content, focus more in the music field and give my fans what they’ve been craving for including dropping more visuals,” said La Dee.

– @mthabisi_mthire