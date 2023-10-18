SA-based music producer Marlon Hove nominated for Botswana Gospel Music Awards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MARLON Hove, a South Africa-based music producer has been nominated for the Botswana Gospel Music Awards that are set to take place in Botswana on Saturday at Molapo Showcase in Gaborone.

The talented music producer has been recognised in the category of “Best Gospel International artist”, a significant achievement for a young artist venturing into Gospel music. He has been nominated alongside Gofrey Mahlangu (SA), Ati Wendlassida (Burkina Faso), Kamayo Morvane (Cameroon), Katlego Moshe (Lesotho), and Nikiema Wendinyide (Burkina Faso).

The musician believes that advertising his first single from his upcoming EP, “The Dusty Streets of Njube”, has significantly contributed to his nomination.

Hove expressed his gratitude for the nomination saying it allows him to spread the good word through his music production.

“This is my very first time being nominated for an award. I am delighted to have been nominated for the Botswana Gospel Music Awards and I’m hoping for more nominations in the future.

“As a young artist, venturing into Gospel music means a lot to me since it enables me to spread good words while doing what is at heart, that is music production. It means a lot to have been nominated under this category along with other talented Gospel artists from other nations, and for that, I will forever be grateful,” said Hove.

Through the nomination, Hove hopes to gain positive exposure among promoters and supporters of his music.