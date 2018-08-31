SA based players show spark ahead Afcon

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambwa must be a happy man with the form exhibited by his South African-based players ahead of camp for the Total Caf African Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

The Zimbabwe squad is expected to go into camp next week and the South African contingent of forwards Khama Billiat, Evans Rusike and Knox Mutizwa, midfielders Marshall Munetsi, Talent Chawapiwa and Danny Phiri as well as goalkeepers George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda are enjoying regular game time with brilliant performances, which is good for their confidence heading into the crunch away tie against Congo Brazzaville on September 7.

Billiat has been displaying man of the match performances for Kaizer Chiefs so far this season and on Wednesday he became the first player to breach the Bloemfontein Celtic defence this season with a 37th minute goal in a league match that eventually ended 2-2. Heading into the encounter, Steve Komphela’s Celtics had not conceded in their opening three games of the season.

At SuperSport United, Rusike has also been the shining light, scoring three goals to date for Kaitano Tembo’s men, with the third goal coming on Wednesday in their 2-1 win over Chippa United.

The two strikers come face to face this weekend in the second leg of the MTN semi-final clash before heading home to prepare for national duty.

While he has scored a single goal for Golden Arrows, Mutizwa is also a key 90 minutes player that has seen him coming up with brilliant performances.

On Wednesday, it was the heroics of Chigova in goal for Polokwane City that denied the former Highlanders man another celebration. The big and imposing

Chigova is almost certain to keep his number one spot for the Warriors in Brazzaville.

Phiri will also be key for the Warriors in the midfield department that is likely to be moulded around Orlando Pirates’ Munetsi, who is becoming a vital cog in the Buccaneers’ engine room.

Chawapiwa is also playing well for Baroka and his dribbling skills that tend to tire opponents will be key.

Game time is critical for national team players as it builds and instils confidence while maintaining fitness, which is vital at international level. This might be a bit worrisome for defender Teenage Hadebe who is yet to see action at Kaizer Chiefs this season.