SA-based poet publishes anthology

READERS can discover comfort and inspiration within the enchanted realm of Pauline Ndhlovu’s fascinating poetry anthology, “The Cage of Contemplation.”

Ndhlovu, 25, whose book was published two weeks ago, is from Tsholotsho district under chief Gampu in Matabeleland North Province.

According to Ndhlovu, the 228-paged anthology, which has 72 poems, is a must read for people seeking comfort and guidance. The poems in the anthology explore themes of love, loss, spirituality and self-discovery.

The anthology is set to be officially launched in December.

Ndhlovu invites readers to delve into the depths of their emotions and find comfort within the pages of the exceptional anthology through her enthralling words and mastery of numerous poetry forms.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Ndhlovu said the anthology is a reflection of her personal journey through both the highs and lows of life.

“Some of the poems were written during difficult times, when I was feeling lost and depressed while others were written when I was feeling happy and optimistic. Writing these poems helped me to process and heal from the traumas I have faced. They are very personal and meaningful to me,” said Ndlovu.

“The Cage of Contemplation” according to Ndlovu, refers to the fact that people’s thoughts can sometimes feel like a prison, trapping an individual.

“Through the act of writing poetry, we can find a way to break free from this cage and discover new perspectives and insights,” she said.

Ndlovu, who has branded herself as “The Idyllic Ace,” launched her inspirational novel “Dawn On Me” in March this year and it has sold more than 90 copies.

A motivational speaker and Life Coach, Ndlovu who is based in South Africa, is working on another book. She said the recently published anthology would be available on Amazon.

“I am working on another book which is on chapter seven right now. The title is ‘Born to save you’” she said.