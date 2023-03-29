SA-based Sisters of Paradise on quest to penetrate SADC region…plan regional tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based music outfit Sisters of Paradise has released an album titled Ngabe Kuyavuma. It was launched in South Africa earlier this month and now the group is preparing to launch it in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The album has 12 tracks, the title track, Izulu Khayalami, Judas, Ngilovalo, Umoni, Siyongenakanjani, Suka Endleleni, Kungumusa, Thandaza, Amen, Very Glad and Phezukwakho konke.

The Maskandi gospel outfit was founded by Sithembiseni Sibanda who hails from Esigodini at Seshale village. She was inspired by musicians that include Ntombi Marhumini, Girlie Mafura and Isaac Maleyi and Ikalanga Gospel from Botswana.

Sibanda said their focus this year is to grow their brand in the SADC region.

“To do this, we launched the album in South Africa on March 11 and we’re now preparing to take it to Botswana and wrap up the album tour in Zimbabwe. On April 19, we’ll promote the album in Botswana with Bishop Isaac Maleyi and IKalanga Gospel. As of June 1, we’ll be launching the album in Zimbabwe at places that include and are not limited to Plumtree, Gwanda, Lupane and Bulawayo,” said Sibanda.

Sisters of Paradise focus on Maskandi Gospel which is a mixture of Maskandi, Zulu folk music that has evolved within Southern African society and gospel music, as well as a traditional genre of Christian music.

The group was formed in 2009 and has eight albums, Mhla UJesu Ebuya (2011), Ngubani Ozayongena (2013), Sinjalo (2014), Ngiyohlalalele Thembeni (2015), Africa (2015), Dabuka Mhlaba (2017), Sophelelaphi (2019) and the recently released one.

Sisters of Paradise has 16 members, Scelo Sibanda, Sithembiseni Sibanda, Karen Ncube, Nicole Ndlovu, Emmelly Ndlovu, Loraine Moyo, Nomthandazo Ndlovu, Luikia Nleya, Busisani Gumede, Thando Skhosana, Thabani Moyo, Liyandra Moyo, Nokubonga Ndebele, Persistence Moyo and Siphokazi Madzokere. – @mthabisi_mthire