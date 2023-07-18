SA-based songstress nominated for Mamas

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

South Africa-based Afro-pop artiste Tsepiso Phuthi is set to battle it out for a Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (Mama) accolade under the “Upcoming Artist” category at an award ceremony to be held at The Carousel Casino in Hammanskraal on September 16.

The Imizwilili singer said this nomination is one that is special to her.

“When I got the email from Mama, I couldn’t believe it at first. Slowly, it started sinking to me that, this is real. This nomination is special because it’s the first in my career and I’m going to remember it as long as I live.

“I’m so excited to see that my works are getting recognition, especially away from home. I’ve barely staged shows, but my music has been well-received. The nomination itself is a boost for my musical CV,” Phuthi said.

The red-carpet event being held under the theme, “Celebrating Mama23’s timeless influence” will see Phuthi make her bow and a bold statement in her musical journey.

From Bulawayo to dominating airplay on DStv, she attributed her ascent to her hunger for better.

“I attribute this nomination to my resilience and my eagerness to knock on doors that sometimes intimidated me, especially being in a foreign land with all odds against me.

“I’ve crawled, clawed, and pushed to be where I am today and I’m happy I’m finally starting to see the results. I’m hoping for more from where that came from,” she said.

To date, Phuthi has held fort with her chart-topping song, “Thembalami”. It has been a long time coming and she believes in an upward trajectory.

“For a long time, I’ve admired the music sector. I started off as a member of a dance ensemble called Isthende in high school back in the day when we rivalled Iyasa. I then took a hiatus from the performing arts sector when I relocated to South Africa to concentrate on other things.

“In 2018, I recorded my first professional project and since then, I’ve been preparing for my spot in the music sector,” said the songstress in a previous interview. – @MbuleloMpofu.