SA-based Underground Entertainment introduces Zim Music Awards

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Underground Entertainment has launched a new music awards event, with the inaugural edition set for July 12 this year in South Africa. Dubbed the Zim Music Awards, the event will initially feature 10 categories, with more categories to be added in future editions.

While Underground Entertainment is widely known for promoting Rhumba music, these awards will encompass all music genres. Its chief executive officer, Phakamani “PK” Nkomo confirmed the development.

“Underground Entertainment has for many years been working on discovering, developing, nurturing and promoting Zimbabwean musicians both within and outside the country. We have now decided to take the opportunity to honour those who have excelled and worked diligently in their music careers.

“The event will embrace all excelling Zimbabwean musicians, including both up-and-coming artistes and established names based in and outside the country,” said PK.

He mentioned that the awards will start small but will grow with each edition to cover the broader music sector. Despite starting on a smaller scale, the awards ceremony aims to be grand and leave a lasting impression.

“The categories to be honoured in the first edition are: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Live Performance, Best Music Video, Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Female Artist, Best Newcomer, Best Music Producer, Best Styled Group and Best Single Track,” said PK.

“We are now finalising the line-up for the night. This will be a red carpet event, so artistes and guests will need to dress for the occasion. In the next edition, we’ll come up with additional categories such as Best Sungura, Best Rhumba, Best Maskandi and Best Gospel to accommodate all artistes,” he added.

PK said they will release the nomination list towards the end of this week or early next week.

The awards ceremony will be held at Newton Music Factory in Johannesburg with Econet Call Home pledging partial sponsorship. Underground Entertainment is working on securing more sponsors. — @themkhust