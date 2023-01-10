SA-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur expands portfolio

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A KNACK for entrepreneurship at a tender age has led Bulawayo-born Lerato Dube, a seasoned award-winning debater, model, and presenter to expand her portfolio to include an online boutique.

Her online store, UmLeelo – The Fire Factory distributes a range of merchandise to cater to the Bulawayo market as well as clientele in South Africa.

In an interview, Dube who is based in South Africa told Chronicle Showbiz that she is ready to expand her scope.

“We have been covering Bulawayo and South Africa, but we are looking to expand our services and cater to customers who are going to graduation ceremonies and awards as well as delivering our services countrywide as we have clientele outside Bulawayo too.

“Widening our scope has been a long-term goal. We also want to expand our range since we mostly offer feminine merchandise, especially shoes,” she said.

Complementary to her entrepreneurial skillset, Dube also holds a Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies Candidate at the University of Pretoria and her research focus is on Women in Mediation processes. – @eMKlass_49