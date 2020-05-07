SA based Zimbos home bound

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A TOTAL of 328 Zimbabweans based in South Africa have been cleared for self-repatriation via Beitbridge Border Post, with the first group expected to arrive from Cape Town in two buses today.

Zimbabwe’s Consul General to South Africa, Mrs Melody Chaurura said the returnees were being cleared in batches.

So far 51 people from Cape Town among them 48 adults and three minors have been put into quarantine at NSSA hotel.

The hotel has a carrying capacity of 280 people and presently there are 248 at the facility including those caught trying to skip the border or those who were coming home to bury relatives.

“We are still getting the numbers for clearance from the bus operators and so far we have cleared 51 who traveled in Chiwa buses from Cape Town. Another 92 people left Gauteng province in DNC buses and will be arriving via Beitbridge Border Post later today.

This morning we cleared another 185 who will leave for Zimbabwe in Eagle liner buses,” said Mrs Chaurura.

At the moment those coming home are funding their transportation to Beitbridge, with the Government providing logistical services.

Mrs Chaurura said Government is also working on an assisted repatriation program which will be rolled out soon.

She said they were awaiting clearance from the host Government for several others to be transported in Delta buses.

Chronicle is reliably informed that there are 18 other returnees who have opted to drive home via the same port of entry.

Under the current set up, the returnees are screened upon arrival at the border before being transported to various quarantine centres in the country’s 10 provinces.