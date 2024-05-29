SA decides – Pan African Parliament commends South Africa

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Pan African Parliament has commended South African political parties and citizens for demonstrating political tolerance while deepening democratic ties through campaigning peacefully ahead of today’s polls in the neighbouring country.

The Pan-African Parliament has expressed confidence that the elections will reflect the views of millions of South Africans.

The first elections were held 30 years ago when South Africa attained its independence in 1994.

More than 27 million South Africans are said to have registered to participate in the polls.

In a statement, Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira who is also the President of the Pan African Parliament hailed South Africa for a peaceful environment during the campaign trail.

“We, therefore, commend the Government, the respective political parties and the people of the Republic of South Africa for exercising and actively promoting tolerance and respect for divergent political opinions and, in so doing, creating a conducive environment for the multiplicity of political parties to campaign without hindrance in the lead up to the elections,” he said.

“We implore the people of South Africa and all political parties to continue with this same spirit of restraint as they cast their votes and, subsequently, while awaiting the results of the plebiscite,” said Sen Chief Charumbira.

He said periodic elections are a necessary and indispensable element of sustained efforts to protect the rights and interests of citizens.

Chief Charumbira said the Pan-African Parliament is confident that the elections represent the views of millions of South Africans.

“The right of every person to participate in choosing the government of his or her country is a crucial factor in the effective enjoyment by all of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“As the people of the Republic of South Africa gear up to cast their votes in the 7th general election held under universal adult suffrage since the end of the Apartheid era, the Pan African Parliament conveys its best wishes for the holding of free, fair and credible elections on Wednesday 29th May, 2024,” said Chief Charumbira.

“We are confident that the outcome of the elections, whose battle was fought in the arena of ideology and not physically, will be a genuine reflection of the will of the people which must be respected.”

-@nqotshili