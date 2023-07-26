SA DJ Tyler ICU coming to Zim

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

South African DJ Tyler ICU who is behind the trailblazing hit, “Mnike” is billed to perform at Cosmopolitan VIP Club in Bulawayo next month.

Ntando Ndlovu, the marketing consultant of the nightclub said they are happy to be bringing in such an artiste to the country.

“As a Cosmopolitan VIP Club, we’re excited to be hosting an Amapiano DJ that has taken the whole world by storm with his hit single, Mnike. We remain committed to delivering the very best in entertainment and providing an unparalleled luxury clubbing experience in Zimbabwe,” Ndlovu said.

To build up the event, a Mnike dance challenge has been initiated by the club.

“People are encouraged to take part in our Umnike Dance challenge for a chance to win a prize at the event,” he said.

Not only is the song making waves where it originated in South Africa, but it has seen the whole world chanting it.

Tyler ICU has confirmed his trip to the country through a video drop.