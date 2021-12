SOUTH Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1,5 percent in the third quarter of the year on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjudged basis, according to Stats SA.

The largest falls were in trade, manufacturing and agriculture.

The decline brings to an end a period of tentative growth following a record GDP plunge in September last year.

The economy grew by one percent in the first quarter and a revised 1.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021. -fin24