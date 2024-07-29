SA Emerging on Byo tour

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CRICKET South Africa (CSA) has named their 15-member squad that is expected to arrive in Bulawayo tomorrow for their three-week long tour against Zimbabwe Emerging.

South Africa Emerging and Zimbabwe Emerging will play two four-day matches and three one-day matches all taking place at Queens Sports Club.

They will start with the red ball games before action shifts to 50-over matches.

The youthful South African team will also get a couple of days to acclimatise before they get down to business.

The battle of the Emerging sides is scheduled to get underway on Thursday.

Excitement has already been building up for the matches with cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the commencement of what promises to be an exhilarating series.

Zimbabwe Emerging will be under the stewardship of Steve Mangongo.

With just two full days left to go, excitement has already been building up among cricket enthusiasts in the city who will get the opportunity to witness the future stars and some already-established names in the local game.

The two sides will begin with four-day matches before actions shifts to 50-over games. The first four-day game is scheduled for August 1-4 while the second is pencilled in for August 7-10.

The three one-day games are set for August 13, 15 and 17 all taking place at Queens Sports Club.

The tour is set to be the start of what will be a busy next few months in the city with Pakistan also lined up for November/December. Pakistan will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is against the Chevrons at Queens Sports Club.

Some of the exciting names who made the Zimbabwe Emerging team include former Zimbabwe Under-19 skipper, who captained the Junior Chevrons at the 2022 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, Emmanuel Bawa alongside other talents such as Alistair Frost, Ryan Kamwemba, Ronak Patel and Tinashe Muchawaya.

Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanaishe Kaitano, Nick Welch, and Carl Mumba are the capped players who will also feature for the Emerging side. Belgium born all-rounder, Antum Naqvi who has declared his intentions to play international cricket for Zimbabwe is in the squad.

This will not be the first time Zimbabwe Emerging and South Africa Emerging face off.

In August last year, Zimbabwe toured South Africa for a five-match 50-over series, which the latter won 3-2.

As the excitement grows, fans have been urged to come in their numbers to cheer on the teams in what will be an entertaining three weeks of cricket.

All matches are free of charge .

Four-day games start at 10am while 50-over matches are set for 9.30am.

South Africa Emerging Squad touring Zimbabwe:Andile Simelane, Qqaba Peter, Modiri Litheko, Jade De Klerk, Tristan Luus, Mihlali Mpongwana, Dewan Marais, Dian Forrester, Caleb Seleka, Ntando Zuma, Nipho Mpungose, Valentine Kitime, Andile Mogakane, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf. – @brandon_malvin