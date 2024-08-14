South Africa Emerging trounce Zimbabwe Emerging in first one-dayer

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Emerging’s struggles with the bat continued into the one-day games after they were trounced by seven wickets by South Africa Emerging in the first one dayer played at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

After they were asked to bat first in the morning, Zimbabwe Emerging were bowled out for 235 runs all out in 49,5 overs courtesy of an Alistair Frost half century before South Africa Emerging went on to comfortably chase down the target in 37,5 overs, finishing on 237/3. The visitors were dominant with both bat and ball.

South Africa Emerging head coach, Malibongwe Maketa said winning the toss was crucial and was pleased with the way they executed their game plan.

“The toss is important when you’re starting at 9.30 and we were able to win the toss and from there I think we bowled really well with the new ball and put them under pressure with three early wickets. They had some partnerships and for us to actually step up and keep on taking wickets was the key today and we managed to do that.

“In the morning, we were brilliant with the ball but in the middle overs we were slightly poor and it’s something that we are going to work hard to try and improve on in the next game,” said Maketa.

Zimbabwe Emerging gaffer, Steve Mangongo was unhappy with his team’s poor display with the bat especially at the top where the top order failed to chip in with any meaningful contributions.

“I’m sad that we start the 50-over games like this. We expected to start on a good note but unfortunately we came second best. When you have a top order between one to five and only having one batter coming through you’re already chasing the game. In the four day, it was the same thing, we chased the game and we lost and straight away when we lost those four batters, today without putting runs on the board we were behind.

“We all know that Queens Sports Club wicket is a flat deck, so if you don’t get to 280 to 300 you will always be in trouble. We did not put enough runs on the board, simple and straight-forward,” said Mangongo.

It was yet another dismal start with the bat for Zimbabwe as they lost wickets early on into their innings. The hosts lost an early wicket of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe for just two runs in five balls leaving Zimbabwe Emerging on 2/1 in 0,5 overs. In the third over, the skipper, Nicholas Welch was caught behind for just one run in eight deliveries and the hosts lost both their openers inside three overs with 12 runs on the board. In the ninth over, Antum Naqvi fell for nine runs off 14 balls leaving the team on 33/3.

Emmanuel Bawa and Takudzwanaishe Kaitano would go on to have a 72-run fourth wicket partnership before the latter fell for 29 runs off 34 balls. Bawa would follow soon after with a gallant 49 runs from 70 balls.

Frost would go on to bat with grit and determination as he helped Zimbabwe Emerging get to what seemed like a respectable total. He continued with his good form from the four-day games as he top scored for Zimbabwe Emerging with a fine 63 runs not out off 76 balls.

Brandon Mavuta also had a handy contribution down the order, scoring 29 runs as well from 41 balls. The only other Zimbabwean batter that managed to cross double figures was Tapiwa Mufudza with 12 runs having faced 22 balls.

Dian Forrester was the pick of the South African bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/30 in 7,5 overs while Caleb Seleka took two scalps for 31 runs in his 10 overs. Tristan Luus, Andile Simelane, Jade de Klerk and Lesego Senokwane all took one wicket apiece for the Emerging Proteas.

South Africa Emerging’s openers went on to produce a 153-run opening partnership before Senokwane was caught on 89 runs from 78 deliveries.

His opening partner, Modiri Mpumelelo Litheko would go on to finish his innings on 59 runs off 71 balls. Both wickets were taken by Mufudza before he went on to claim his third of the day of Valentine Kitime on 19 runs off 31 balls. Mufudza finished with figures of 3/34 in 10 overs.

Forrester and Mihlali Mpongwana would see the team through making 38 and 18 runs not out respectively.

With South Africa Emerging taking a 1-0 lead, Zimbabwe Emerging will be hoping to level the series when they face off in the second game tomorrow at the same venue. The match starts at 9.30am and is free of charge to all fans. —@brandon_malvin