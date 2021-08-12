SA gospel musician charmed by Zim gospel music scene

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FOR a while now, it has been the norm that artistes from Zimbabwe relocate to South Africa in search of greener pastures, but for South African gospel musician, Khanyani Shoba, it is a different case as he has expressed interest in spreading his wings to Zimbabwe because of the country’s flourishing gospel scene.

From the days of Baba namai Charamba, Fungisai Mashavave, Shingisai Suluma to the days of Janet Manyowa, Takesure Zamar and Mai Mwamuka among others, the Zimbabwean gospel field has always stood strong.

This has inspired up-and-coming Shoba to promote his music in the country where he is planning to tour once arts gathering are allowed to take place.

The artiste who was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg said: “I’ve been following closely the state of gospel music in Zimbabwe and it inspires me through the success of their local artistes. My wish is to spread wings over there once the arts sector is opened as I have the feeling of belonging every time I listen to an artiste’s work from that side,” Shoba said.

He said he wants to be a messenger that God uses to spread the word.

“I envisage being an instrument God can use to pass on messages and uplift people’s lives through music. So far, I have a single 10-track album, Ngikunik’udumo that was recorded in 2015. I also have three videos for songs on this album.

“Currently, I’m working on recording more songs and shooting music videos. Because of the love I have for Zimbabwe, I’d love to record them that side as the gospel genre is much respected and successful.”

Shoba said he developed a passion for music at a very early age.

“I ventured into music professionally at the age of 15 years when I joined a group called Sacred Fellows. I also sang as a backing vocalist for other artistes both in-studio and live performances,” said Khanyani Shoba who is also a nurse. – @mthabisi_mthire