SA horror crash: Two more die, bus operator releases US$15 000 to help with bodies repatriations

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

THE death toll of Zimbabweans killed in a road accident when a Simlex cross-border bus collided with a haulage truck on Saturday has risen to 15 after two more people who were hospitalised succumbed to the wounds on Tuesday.

In addition, through engagements by the Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO), Simlex Bus Company has released US$15 000 to help in the repatriation of the mortal remains of the accident victims.

ZPTO chairperson, Dr Samson Nhanhanga said they had also dispatched a team to the ground that was working with the Zimbabwe embassy staff and the South African officials in providing help to the grieving families and the injured.

“On Monday through the association, Simplex Bus Company released US$15000 to help in the repatriation of 15 bodies. Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 15”, said Dr Nhanhanga.

“We have a team that is working hand in hand with Zimbabwe embassy staff as well as South African officials to make sure the bodies are repatriated. Yesterday (Monday) some passengers who were in hospital were discharged after receiving medical attention with a few still getting full care. As an association will also continue to update Zimbabweans on any development.”

The country’s Consulate in Cape Town has already sent a team to the accident scene to ascertain the circumstances around the accident and offer consular services.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Cape Town said on Monday that further information on the accident will be made available at a later stage.

Tragedy struck when the Simlex bus collided with a commercial truck that was going in the opposite direction some 140km before Cape Town along the Hex River Pass.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town when tragedy struck.

It is understood that the area around the Hex River Pass is reportedly too winding and the driver reportedly jumped out of the bus during the collision, but unfortunately, he died as well. X @tupeyo