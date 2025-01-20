SA mine disaster: Illegal mining kingpin rescued; escapes custody

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African police are on the hunt for Lesotho national James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as Tiger, who escaped from custody after being rescued from a Stilfontein mine in North West, where 87 people of various nationalities died.

Tshoaeli, who is alleged to be the kingpin of illegal mining operations in the area, is accused of denying food to other miners underground, leading to their deaths from starvation.

Hundreds of individuals, including suspected Zimbabweans, have been rescued from the mine.

The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa is on the ground to verify the number of nationals who were rescued and those who may have died, with the aim of offering consular services.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Pretoria, Mr David Hamadziripi, said in a statement last week that DNA testing may be required to identify some of the deceased through their relatives.

In a statement, South Africa’s national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the Acting Provincial Commander, Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in the search for Tshoaeli, who resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week.

“Major General Asaneng has also warned that heads will roll once those officials who aided the kingpin’s escape from police custody are found,” she said.

“Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who facilitated his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.

“According to records, Tshoaeli was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being held. He is also not admitted to a local hospital for further medical care. The alleged kingpin and ringleader, a Lesotho national, is known by the name James Neo Tshoaeli, but is commonly referred to as Tiger.”

Brigadier Mathe added that Tshoaeli has been implicated in several statements as one of the leaders controlling underground operations. He is also accused by some of the miners who resurfaced from underground of being responsible for deaths, assaults, and torture, based on videos in police possession.

Tshoaeli is also alleged to have hoarded food and kept it away from other illegal miners.

“Major General Asaneng has expressed disappointment over what he described as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation, which has been running since December 2023. He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to justice and that Tshoaeli is found. Tiger is now a fugitive of justice,” she said.